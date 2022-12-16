Strikes in Europe: Transport disruptions in Belgium, France and the UK

World » EU | December 16, 2022, Friday // 08:36
Bulgaria: Strikes in Europe: Transport disruptions in Belgium, France and the UK @RFI

The European Union summit in Brussels was forced to end yesterday due to strikes in Belgium today.

Subway, buses and trams throughout the country will have a disrupted schedule. Employees from Brussels International Airport are expected to join the national strike.

In Britain, a strike will disrupt rail transport and Heathrow airport after public health nurses announced their first national strike yesterday.

In France, the employees of the national railway company are protesting. The disputes in all three countries are about wages and better working conditions.

In Italy, unions are holding a nationwide strike today against the government's budget plan for next year.

