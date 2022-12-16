No Confidence Vote in Slovakia topples the Government

The National Council (NC) of the Slovak Republic voted a vote of no confidence in the government of Eduard Heger (OĽANO). 78 out of 102 MPs present voted in favor of the fall of the government, 20 were against and two abstained, Slovak news agency TASR reported. Before the vote, OĽANO MPs left the hall.

Yesterday, Finance Minister Igor Matović (OĽANO) offered his resignation if SaS withdraws its signatures on the vote of no confidence and supports the budget.

The motion of no confidence in the government was brought by the opposition party SaS. The non-aligned MPs around Peter Pellegrini have also signed the proposal at an extraordinary meeting.

SaS leader Richard Sulick told the plenary during the debate that he could only imagine a proper and meaningful restoration of the government after the collapse of the current one. SaS will support the cabinet, but will not be part of it. He also talked about the possibility of early elections or a caretaker government.

Several members of the government and the prime minister also addressed the plenary. They rejected the SaS proposal and called on the Liberals to take a step back. The SaS declared themselves to preserve democratic governance.

The National Council has voted no confidence in the government twice in the history of independent Slovakia.

On March 14, 1994, the parliament for the first time removed from office the Prime Minister Vladimir Meciar, thereby expressing no confidence in his second government as well. The second time that Iveta Radicova's government did not receive support was on 11 October 2011, when the Prime Minister combined the vote of confidence with the vote on the euro bill. The second government of Vladimir Meciar was formed after early parliamentary elections held on 5 and 6 June 1992. These were won by the Movement for a Democratic Slovakia (HZDS), and on 23 June 1992 the Speaker of the Parliament Ivan Gasparovic appointed Meciar, leader of the movement to form a government. It was formed the next day by representatives of the HZDS and the Slovak National Party (SNS). On March 9, 1994, the President of the Slovak Republic, Michal Kovac, delivered a report on the state of the Slovak Republic, in which he criticized the work of Prime Minister Meciar and his government. Soon after, the HZDS left the HZDS with eight MPs and formed a faction of independent MPs in parliament. On March 11, 1994, by secret ballot, the deputies of the National Assembly of the Slovak Republic voted no confidence in Meciar. The president fired him on March 14, 1994, leading to the collapse of the entire government. The next day, Kovacs appointed a new government headed by Prime Minister Jozef Moravcík.

After the parliamentary elections held on June 12, 2010, the government of Iveta Radicova began to take shape. It consisted of representatives of SDKÚ-DS, SaS, KDH and Mosta-Híd. Iveta Radicova (SDKÚ-DS) became Prime Minister, and her government's mandate began on July 8, 2010 and lasted until April 4, 2012.

On October 11, 2011, MPs voted on the government's proposal to approve the extension of Euroval, an instrument for protecting financial stability in the Eurozone. Prime Minister Radicova combined the vote on the proposal with a vote of confidence in the government. The proposal was rejected by the SaS coalition led by Richard Sulick. Of the 124 deputies present, 55 voted in support of the euro and confidence in the government. In this way, Prime Minister Radicova's government did not receive the consent of an absolute majority of all deputies and therefore did not receive the confidence of the parliament.

On October 13, 2011, Richard Sulik, leader of the SaS party, was relieved of his post as Speaker of the Slovak National Assembly. However, on the same day, MPs approved the strengthening of the provisional Euro vote following an agreement between the three coalition parties SDKÚ-DS, KDH and Most-Híd and the opposition Smer-SD. In exchange for their support, they agreed to early elections. They were held on March 10, 2012. Smer-SD won and formed a government with Prime Minister Robert Fico. His tenure lasted from 4 April 2012 to 23 March 2016.

