Bulgarian Deputies rejected the President's Veto on the Electoral Code

December 16, 2022, Friday
Deputies in the Legal Committee rejected President Rumen Radev's veto on parts of the Law on Amendments and Supplements to the Electoral Code, adopted by the 48th National Assembly on December 2, 2022. With the rejection of the veto, the amendments made will remain and it will be possible to vote with a paper ballot in elections.

The vote in legal committee was identical to how the changes were made. With 12 votes - of GERB, BSP and DPS, the head of state's veto was rejected. 11 votes supported the motives of Rumen Radev - they came from "We Continue the change", "Democratic Bulgaria", "Bulgarian Rise" and "Vazrazhdane".

In his reasons for imposing the veto, the president pointed out that in most of the sections, they leave the voter at his discretion to determine the method of voting - by paper or by machine, instead of the law imperatively decreeing it according to certain criteria.

