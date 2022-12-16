COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 184 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 184, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

3170 tests were done, which means that the share of positive results is 5.8 percent.

1 patient with confirmed coronavirus infection died.

To date, there are 397 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 35 are in intensive care units. There are 52 new hospital admissions.

369 people were cured in the last 24 hours and a total of 1,247,414 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 4,378 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 337 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,600,959 doses have been administered since the beginning of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 38,077 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the new coronavirus out of the 1,289,869 confirmed infections since the beginning of the pandemic.

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BTA