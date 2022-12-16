The Weather in Bulgaria will be Unusually Warm Today

The minimum temperatures today will be between 0 and 9°C, in Sofia - about 3°C, and the maximum - between 13°C and 18°C, in the western part of the Danube plain - between 4°C and 7°C.

Over North-West Bulgaria, and before noon in the Upper Thracian lowland, it will remain mostly cloudy and fog will form in places. Sunny weather will prevail over the rest of the country. It will be moderate, north of the mountains and in Eastern Bulgaria - a temporarily strong wind from the south-southwest.

Along the Black Sea, the clouds will break, in the afternoon - to mostly sunny. A moderate southwesterly wind will blow. Maximum temperatures will be between 15°C and 18°C. The temperature of the sea water will be 10-12°C. The excitement of the sea will be 2-3 points.

Sunny weather will prevail in the mountains. A strong and stormy southwesterly wind will blow. It will warm up and the maximum temperature at 1200 meters will be around 11°C, at 2000 meters – around 7°C.

In the night from the northwest, the clouds will thicken and rain showers will begin. Saturday will still be warm for mid-December with minimum temperatures across most of the country between 5°C and 10°C and maximums between 13°C and 18°C. Before noon, there will be rain in places in the northwestern half of the country, and in the afternoon and on the night of Sunday in southern and eastern Bulgaria.

In the evening, the wind will shift from the north-west and with it will penetrate colder air and on Sunday the maximum temperatures will mostly be between 6°C and 11°C. Cloudiness will be variable, often significant, before noon still in the southeastern regions - with light precipitation.

The wind will be moderate, in the Danube plain temporarily strong from the northwest, but later in the day it will be oriented from the north-northeast.

On Monday, the cooling will continue and the temperatures will drop by another 3-4 degrees. The cloudiness will be broken, mostly significant over Eastern Bulgaria, and in the extreme southeastern regions, light rain will fall in places.

On Tuesday, there will be more significant low cloud or fog in eastern areas. The wind will weaken, in the western half of the country it will temporarily subside. Temperatures will remain without significant change, the minimum between minus 5°C and 0°C, and the maximum - between 3°C and 8°C.

/BNT