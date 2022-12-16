Michel and Von der Leyen are Optimistic that Bulgaria and Romania will Join Schengen Next Year
The president of the European Council, Charles Michel, and President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, expressed optimism that Bulgaria and Romania will be admitted to Schengen next year.
After the meeting of the European leaders, Michel emphasized:
"I am optimistic that the decision on Bulgaria and Romania can be made within the framework of 2023. We felt a political commitment to work to achieve progress. And I sincerely hope that we will make it so that happen next year".
"We are fully behind you," Von der Leyen said:
"To Romania and Bulgaria, I want to say - we fully support your Schengen admission. We will continue to work tirelessly to make it happen as soon as possible next year."
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/BNR
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » First payment for Bulgaria from the EU under the Recovery Plan - 1.37 Billion Euros
- » Strikes in Europe: Transport disruptions in Belgium, France and the UK
- » No Confidence Vote in Slovakia topples the Government
- » Nehammer: The EC should provide 2 Billion Euros to Bulgaria for the Fence along the Border with Turkey
- » Romania’s President: There will be No Boycott of Austria because of Schengen
- » Eurobarometer: 60% of Bulgarians believe that their Country has Benefited from EU Membership