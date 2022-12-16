Michel and Von der Leyen are Optimistic that Bulgaria and Romania will Join Schengen Next Year

The president of the European Council, Charles Michel, and President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, expressed optimism that Bulgaria and Romania will be admitted to Schengen next year.

After the meeting of the European leaders, Michel emphasized:

"I am optimistic that the decision on Bulgaria and Romania can be made within the framework of 2023. We felt a political commitment to work to achieve progress. And I sincerely hope that we will make it so that happen next year".

"We are fully behind you," Von der Leyen said:

"To Romania and Bulgaria, I want to say - we fully support your Schengen admission. We will continue to work tirelessly to make it happen as soon as possible next year."

/BNR