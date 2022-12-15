The EP recognized the Holodomor as Genocide, the Bulgarian Socialists and 2 from the EPP didn’t Vote
The European Parliament recognized the Holodomor in Ukraine as genocide in a resolution passed by an overwhelming majority. Two of the petitioners are Bulgarian MEPs - Andrey Kovachev and Alexander Yordanov from the European People's Party.
9 Bulgarian representatives supported the resolution, it is clear from the check of the roll-call vote. Not one was "against" or "abstained".
8 out of a total of 17 MEPs from Bulgaria did not participate in the vote. These are our five representatives from the Bulgarian Socialist Party, Emil Radev and Eva Maydell from the European People's Party and Ilhan Kyuchuk from "Renew Europe".
Kyuchuk did not vote because he left the session in Strasbourg for the meeting of European leaders from the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats in Europe, as he is its co-chair.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/BNR
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Ukraine reported it Shot Down 37 of a total 40 Russian Missiles around Kyiv
- » Day 296 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Heavy Russian Strikes on Multiple Ukrainian Cities
- » Russia advances in Bakhmut seeking approach to Kupiansk, Lyman and Zaporizhzhia
- » Day 295 of the Invasion of Ukraine: The Kremlin rules out Christmas Truce and warns the US over "Patriot" Missiles
- » Day 294 of the Invasion of Ukraine: New Strikes with Iranian Drones Shook Kyiv
- » Day 293 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Kyiv asked the West for Patriot Missiles to Stem the Flow of Refugees