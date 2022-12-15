The EP recognized the Holodomor as Genocide, the Bulgarian Socialists and 2 from the EPP didn’t Vote

The European Parliament recognized the Holodomor in Ukraine as genocide in a resolution passed by an overwhelming majority. Two of the petitioners are Bulgarian MEPs - Andrey Kovachev and Alexander Yordanov from the European People's Party.

9 Bulgarian representatives supported the resolution, it is clear from the check of the roll-call vote. Not one was "against" or "abstained".

8 out of a total of 17 MEPs from Bulgaria did not participate in the vote. These are our five representatives from the Bulgarian Socialist Party, Emil Radev and Eva Maydell from the European People's Party and Ilhan Kyuchuk from "Renew Europe".

Kyuchuk did not vote because he left the session in Strasbourg for the meeting of European leaders from the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats in Europe, as he is its co-chair.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNR