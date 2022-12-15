Nehammer: The EC should provide 2 Billion Euros to Bulgaria for the Fence along the Border with Turkey
“The European Commission must provide 2 billion euros to Bulgaria so that the country can complete and strengthen its fence along the border with Turkey”. This was said by Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer at the beginning of the summit of European leaders in Brussels.
Nehammer again commented on Austria's veto on the admission of Bulgaria and Romania to Schengen. He intends to raise the issue of the influx of illegal migrants to Europe and to the other leaders. Nehammer thinks it's high time the taboo on building fences falls.
"Wherever the borders are particularly busy, there are physical barriers and this is an important support for the police force. In many places there are already such fences. Bulgaria has built a fence, but it is in the initial phase and definitely needs to be strengthened. Bulgaria is already estimated it to be €2 billion. Greece has also built a massive fence on the border with Turkey. This fence is so massive that it cannot be taken down even if attacked by force. The European Commission does not provide funding for the fences. We believe that countries like Bulgaria should be supported through European funding so that their police officers can guard the border," said Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer.
/BNT
