Trump's Popularity among Republicans is Declining
A new poll shows that Donald Trump's popularity among Republican voters is declining. Most of them favor Florida Governor Ron DeSantis as the party's 2024 presidential candidate.
56 percent of conservative voters chose DeSantis, compared to 33 percent for Trump. The former president officially launched his campaign in November. The study was carried out by the University of Suffolk, England.
According to the data, President Joe Biden also enjoys more support than Donald Trump. Nationally, in a possible election, Ron DeSantis leads Biden with 47% support against 43% for the current head of state.
/BNT
