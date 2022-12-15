Who is We Continue the Change’s Candidate for Prime Minister of Bulgaria

Former Minister of Education and Member of Parliament Nikolay Denkov will be the candidate of "We Continue Change" for prime minister for the second mandate, according to party sources.

Yesterday, WCC sent all parliamentary groups a letter with an invitation to a meeting and listed priorities, which would be a guarantee for forming a regular cabinet with the second mandate. In the National Assembly today there will be a presidential council, where such a meeting will be held and it will become clear which formations would support the mandate of "We Continue the Change".

Who is Acad. Nikolay Denkov?

Nikolay Denkov is an academician of the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences and a regular member of the European scientific academy Academia Europaea, professor and doctor of sciences in physical chemistry. According to a 2021 Stanford University ranking, he is among the top 1% of the world's most influential scientists in his field. He has published over 175 scientific articles. His developments have been cited over 8,500 times in the scientific literature (h-index = 47). He has 12 patents, including six international (WIPO, US, Europe) and four foreign. He has managed more than 45 international projects.

Acad. Nikolay Denkov has been awarded a number of prestigious awards for his scientific achievements: the Solvay Award of the European Colloid and Interface Society, the Lectureship Award of the Division of Colloids and Interphase Boundaries of the Chemical Society of Japan, the national Pythagoras Award of the Ministry of Education.

From 2014 to 2016 Academician Nikolay Denkov was the Deputy Minister of Education and Science, and in 2017 and from May 2021 - Acting Minister of Education and Science.

He was Minister of Education and Science in the "Petkov" cabinet, introduced on December 11, 2021.

/BNT