Bulgaria: Accident between Truck and Minibus on the Main Road Sofia – Varna
An accident between a truck and a minibus hampers traffic on the main road Sofia - Varna in the area of the villages of Burya and Idilevo.
The incident happened around 8:00 a.m. this morning.
According to initial information, the truck was maneuvering to veer to the right when it was hit by a van. Fortunately, no one was seriously injured.
Both drivers were tested for alcohol and drugs. Their tests are negative. Traffic in the area is regulated by the "Traffic Police".
Photos: Bulgarian National Television
