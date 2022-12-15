Bulgaria: Accident between Truck and Minibus on the Main Road Sofia – Varna

Society » INCIDENTS | December 15, 2022, Thursday // 13:16
An accident between a truck and a minibus hampers traffic on the main road Sofia - Varna in the area of the villages of Burya and Idilevo.

The incident happened around 8:00 a.m. this morning.

According to initial information, the truck was maneuvering to veer to the right when it was hit by a van. Fortunately, no one was seriously injured.

Both drivers were tested for alcohol and drugs. Their tests are negative. Traffic in the area is regulated by the "Traffic Police".

Photos: Bulgarian National Television

