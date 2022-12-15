Russia advances in Bakhmut seeking approach to Kupiansk, Lyman and Zaporizhzhia

The Russian army has been systematically moving into the Bakhmut region, capturing new, albeit minimal, gains over the past 24 hours, according to maps of the fighting published by open-source military analysts on Twitter. War Mapper shows the status as of midnight on Thursday. There is no official confirmation yet, but the Russians say they have taken over a factory on the outskirts of the city and entered residential areas of the city.

The messages of the military bloggers were also confirmed by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. According to its communiqué, the Russian army concentrated its counteroffensive actions on the Avdiivka-Bakhmut line, while trying to improve its tactical positions in three other directions at the same time. "The enemy continues to concentrate its efforts to conduct offensive actions towards Bakhmut and Avdiivka. They are trying to improve their tactical position in the directions of Kupyansk, Lyman and Zaporizhzhia. In other directions, the Russian army is trying to deter the actions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces," the Ukrainian command said in a statement.

Over the past night, the Ukrainians repelled Russian attacks in six places in the Donetsk region, and the enemy conducted 31 air and 8 missile attacks on the infrastructure in this area. There is a danger of impending air and missile attacks on civilian infrastructure across the country.

The war for Bakhmut is also being waged on the propaganda front. Social media is filled with videos of both sides' attacks, with each trying to convey a message that it holds the initiative in the fighting. Ukrainian sources refute the information about the entry of the enemy into Bakhmut.

According to an author from the Telegram channel "Збройні Сили України. Війна з окупантам", the area around Bakhmut is in Ukrainian hands. "There, on several streets, the Russians managed to escape, but not for long. All other parts are completely controlled by the Armed Forces of Ukraine". The same source claims that all counteroffensive actions of the Russian army are behind the outskirts of the city. "Therefore, don't believe in rumors, Bakhmut is holding".

Artilleryman from VSU Mihail Luka explains on the air of Apostrophe TV a new tactic that the enemy uses in the assault against Bakhmut. "During the day, small diversionary groups look for weak spots, and in the evening or at night they make serious outings".

"The shells for the artillery, the enemy didn't spare them, and they don't spare them now all over the Donbas. The ratio of the shells fired from Ukraine and from Russia is in the ratio of 1 to 10, we don't shoot mindlessly, unlike the Russians, who can shell for a long time where we have no positions at all," Luka describes the situation. According to him, for now, it is too early to talk about a semi-encirclement, so far, the Russians have had no such success. The tactic of the VSU is to inflict maximum damage on the enemy so that it can then attack more easily, and now this is possible in practically all directions. "Before the fall of the cold at Bakhmut, the situation was worse, now, perhaps, they are running out of resources and the enemy's attacks have weakened."

