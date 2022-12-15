Bulgaria: GERB will not Support the Second Mandate to form a Government and Predicts Elections

“GERB will not provide support for the second mandate”, announced the deputy chairman of their parliamentary group Toma Bikov.

He specified that the reason was that they were not asked by "We Continue the Change".

In his words, it will not lead to a proposal for a government: "All these letters are a smokescreen so that WCC can finally return the mandate unfulfilled".

"A new coalition was formed yesterday, in which we obviously do not participate. They should find the support of the parties with which they were in coalition until yesterday," urged Bikov.

He pointed out to Nova TV that GERB perceives "We Continue the Change" as its main political opponent, and joint management between the two formations is "on the verge of the impossible".

"We could appoint two party cabinets. We did it. We also appointed Daniel Mitov as a candidate for Prime Minister. Undoubtedly, we can immediately appoint Mr. Boyko Borisсov as Prime Minister, even that would be the more standard move. We assessed that it is good to give the opportunity to those who are our opponents, who do not like us, to be able to get hold of something in order to have a regular government", said the deputy chairman of the PG of GERB-SDS.

According to him, the probability that the Bulgarians will go to new elections after yesterday is 90%.

This means, Bikov emphasized, that they will not support the president's veto, which he imposed on the changes to the Electoral Code.

