The WHO decides in January whether to declare an End to the Pandemic

The committee at the World Health Organization (WHO), which advises the Director General on the issue of COVID-19, will meet in January to discuss whether to declare an end to the global health emergency, BTA reported.

"We have come a long way. I hope that at some point next year, we will be able to say that COVID-19 is no longer a global health emergency," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, pointing out that the number of deaths now of infection is about a fifth of what it was a year ago.

The WHO also reported that 30 billion doses of the vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered worldwide, but 30% of the world's population has not received a single dose.

Nearly 650 million cases of infection with COVID-19 have been registered worldwide, and more than 6.6 million have died.

The WHO chief also stressed the need to better understand the origin of the virus, first identified in Wuhan, China in December 2019.

"We will continue to ask China to share its data and carry out the necessary research to better understand the origin of this virus," Tedros Ghebreyesus said. He emphasized that all hypotheses remain possible.

The WHO director-general said one of the main lessons to be learned from the COVID-19 pandemic is that countries must respond quickly to surprise outbreaks.

Regarding monkeypox, he commented that this epidemic took the world by surprise. Over 82,000 cases have been reported in 110 countries, but only 65 have died.

The World Health Organization hopes that COVID-19 and monkeypox will no longer be global health emergencies in 2023, when the most dangerous phases of both diseases will have ended, world agencies reported.

