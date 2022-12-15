Survey: For 88% of Bulgarians Sports Activities are Important, but 76% are Not Active

Almost unanimously (88%) Bulgarians share the opinion that it is important to do sports, but over two-thirds of Bulgarians (76%) do not do sports, according to a study by "Trend" commissioned by the National Sports Base. It was conducted in the period 20-28 November 2022 through a direct semi-standardized face-to-face interview among 1,310 people over the age of 15.

The data show that the concept of the positive aspects of sports exists in Bulgarian society, which is a good basis for motivating more people to play sports.

Over half of Bulgarians rate their health as excellent (19%) or very good (35%), while 11% as poor. Quite naturally, health status is a direct function of age - over two-thirds of those over 60 rate their health status as poor or very poor.

40% of Bulgarians eat healthily, and over half (51%) state that they do not eat healthily. And on this question we again find a dependence with age - younger people (between 15 and 29 years old) eat healthier than older people.

Less than a quarter (23%) of all interviewees do sports, and the rest (76%) do not. The profile of people who play sports is mostly between the ages of 15-29, with a greater proportion of men at the expense of women, people with higher incomes and those who live in the capital, at the expense of other settlements.

39% attended dance, martial arts, sports, music, etc. schools/courses but no longer do so. Almost half (48%) had never visited. 12% are currently attending.

Among those who don't do sports, the main argument is that they don't have free time. In times, we register lower shares in answers such as "I have no motivation/interest" or "I have no physical ability", which are in the second and third place in terms of share indicated.

Athletes, on the other hand, most often practice in a hall (39%) and in smaller portions of outdoor courts and facilities (19%), or outside without facilities (18%). 38% of all exercisers exercise without spending money on it.

The main motive of sportsmen to practice a sport is health (80 percentage points). This is followed by the options "for fun" (46 percentage points), to improve sports fitness (39 percentage points), to relax (39 percentage points) and to improve appearance (35 percentage points

Regarding those who pay to play sports, the budget they allocate in the largest shares is between 31 and 50 BGN per month. Low shares are reported for amounts over BGN 60.

Only 11% of all interviewees are of the opinion that the state invests enough funds in sports. 62% are of the opposite opinion. 83% share that the state should invest more in sports, and 87% that more should be invested in the maintenance of sports infrastructure. Nearly three-quarters of all Bulgarians over 15 believe that the physical activity of Bulgarians should be a priority of the state.

Trend, BNR