Bulgarian MPs cut their Christmas Vacation

MPs cut their Christmas break in half. On the proposal of GERB, the people's representatives will rest from December 24 to January 2 incl.

According to the parliamentary rules, the MPs' vacation is fixed from December 22 to January 10 incl.

The leader of the GERB group in the parliament Desislava Atanasova, who introduced the draft decision, motivated the request with important legislative changes that must be voted on, and against the background of the political situation at the moment, it is not clear how long the life of the 48th parliament will be .

"Two days between the Christmas and New Year holidays are my proposal to be the only days off outside of the official holidays in the Republic of Bulgaria. I hope that during this time we will consider once again what is important for our country and what is not," said Desislava Atanasova.

The proposal of GERB was supported by 153 votes "in favor", 38 "against" and 12 "abstentions".

