Peru has declared a State of Emergency over the Protests

Peru's new government has declared a 30-day state of emergency amid violent protests following the ouster of President Pedro Castillo, TRT News reported. The right of citizens to assemble and travel freely around the country has been revoked.

"The National Police, with the support of the armed forces, will guarantee the control of the entire national territory over private property and especially over strategic infrastructure, as well as the safety and well-being of all Peruvians," announced Defense Minister Luis Otarola Penaranda.

Otarola said the declaration "means the suspension of the rights of assembly and free movement".

He said the government had not determined whether a curfew would be imposed.

Peru's new president, Dina Bolwarte, has asked for calm as demonstrations against her and Congress continue.

In response to demands for immediate elections, she suggested that they be held in a year, which did not reassure anyone.

/BGNES