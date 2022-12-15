After Morocco’s World Cup Match: Fan Pogroms in major French Cities and in Brussels, A Boy Died

Clashes between fans of France and Morocco football teams broke out in the streets of major French cities, minutes after the final whistle of the semi-final match of the World Cup in Qatar.

In it, the "roosters" won 2:0 and will defend the title in the final against Argentina, which is on December 18.

Enriched Belgium...



Moroccan fans are now also rioting in Brussels.



One-third of the country’s population is of foreign origin; in Brussels, Belgians are the minority. pic.twitter.com/5aZtcHiRn3 — Amy Mek (@AmyMek) December 15, 2022

Despite assurances from the authorities that around 10,000 police officers were ready to deal with the riots, violence broke out on the streets in Paris, Montpellier, Nice, Lens, Avignon and a number of other cities, reports AFP.

Social media was flooded with footage of Morocco fans throwing firebombs at police. Dozens of cars were set on fire.

Moroccans thugs attacking homes in Brussels that dared to put a French flag in their balconies pic.twitter.com/kcOtH6CeJD — Aldo Rossi (@AldoRossiSI) December 14, 2022

The boy, 14, was part of a large group of Moroccan supporters walking along Mousson street in the southern French city when they came across a white car with a French flag flying out the window. The group pounced on the car, trying to wrest the flag from its owner and trying to open the driver's door when the driver panicked and made a quick U-turn to cross into the oncoming lane and escape.

Several people from the crowd failed to react in time and the teenager fell under the wheels, as a result of which he received critical injuries. Authorities confirmed he was taken to a nearby hospital, but later died.

The police in Brussels arrested more than 100 people in clashes that broke out after Morocco lost to France 0:2 in the semi-finals of the World Cup, DPA reported. The arrested football fans have been charged with disorderly conduct, damaging two police cars and possession of prohibited fireworks.

/BNR