COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 211 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 211, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

3,447 tests were performed, which means that the proportion of positive results is 6 percent.

Four patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.

To date, there are 377 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 35 are in intensive care units. 47 patients were admitted to hospitals.

220 people have been cured in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,247,045 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 4,564 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 397 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,600,622 doses have been administered since the beginning of the vaccination campaign.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BTA