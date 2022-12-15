Weather in Bulgaria: Rain and Snowfall will Stop, Warming begins

Society » ENVIRONMENT | December 15, 2022, Thursday // 08:47
Bulgaria: Weather in Bulgaria: Rain and Snowfall will Stop, Warming begins @Pixabay

On Thursday, the rain will stop from the west-northwest, and after noon the clouds will begin to break and decrease. The wind will be oriented from the west and will be weak, moderate in North-Eastern Bulgaria.

The prevailing minimum temperatures will be between 0°C and 5°C, in Sofia around 0°C. The maximum temperatures will be from 3°-4°C in the northwestern regions to 13-14°C in places in southern Bulgaria, in Sofia around 8°C.

In the mountains already in the morning, the precipitation will stop, and the cloud cover will begin to break up, and in some places, decrease. A strong and gusty westerly wind will blow, which will weaken to moderate by the evening. Maximum temperature at 1200 meters about 7°C, at 2000 meters - about 2°C.

Along the Black Sea coast, there will be significant cloudiness and rain showers, which will stop after noon, and the cloudiness will break, in places and decrease. A moderate south-southeasterly wind will blow, which will shift from west-northwest towards noon and increase a little. Maximum temperatures - between 10°C and 12°C, the same as the temperature of the sea water. The excitement of the sea will be 2-3 points.

It will be even warmer on Friday, daytime temperatures are expected to be between 7 and 17 degrees, for Sofia 17.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BGNES

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: snow, rain, temperatures, cloud
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria