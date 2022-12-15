Weather in Bulgaria: Rain and Snowfall will Stop, Warming begins

On Thursday, the rain will stop from the west-northwest, and after noon the clouds will begin to break and decrease. The wind will be oriented from the west and will be weak, moderate in North-Eastern Bulgaria.

The prevailing minimum temperatures will be between 0°C and 5°C, in Sofia around 0°C. The maximum temperatures will be from 3°-4°C in the northwestern regions to 13-14°C in places in southern Bulgaria, in Sofia around 8°C.

In the mountains already in the morning, the precipitation will stop, and the cloud cover will begin to break up, and in some places, decrease. A strong and gusty westerly wind will blow, which will weaken to moderate by the evening. Maximum temperature at 1200 meters about 7°C, at 2000 meters - about 2°C.

Along the Black Sea coast, there will be significant cloudiness and rain showers, which will stop after noon, and the cloudiness will break, in places and decrease. A moderate south-southeasterly wind will blow, which will shift from west-northwest towards noon and increase a little. Maximum temperatures - between 10°C and 12°C, the same as the temperature of the sea water. The excitement of the sea will be 2-3 points.

It will be even warmer on Friday, daytime temperatures are expected to be between 7 and 17 degrees, for Sofia 17.

