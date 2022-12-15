Bulgaria: 88-year-old Retired Teacher donated a Generator for Ukraine

An 88-year-old retired teacher brought a generator from Kyustendil to Sofia for Ukraine in connection with the campaign launched by the Plovdiv publisher Manol Peykov. In eight and a half days, more than half a million BGN were collected, more than 100 generators were bought and sent.

Peykov told the story tonight in a post on Facebook:

"This morning on my way to BNT, a stranger called me to tell me that he had prepared a generator as a donation for Ukraine.

He asked me if I could pick him up from his home in Sofia.

- Where do you live? – I ask him.

- In Ovcha kupel 2 - he replies.

- Can't you send it to me by Econt or Speedy? At my expense?

- I would send it to you, but I don't have the strength anymore. – His voice trembles. - I barely got it. By bus...

- Where did you get it from?

- From Kyustendil.

I write down his address and phone number on the fly and promise to send someone to pick up the generator before the end of the week.

He thanked me - first that I will send a person (‘he must carry his identity card’, he notes, ‘to be sure who I give it to’), then - for what I am doing for Ukraine and Ukrainians. ‘And I hope the damn war is over soon,’ he mutters before hanging up.

Before I forget, I call my colleagues from the Sofia office (while still turning the wheel), dictate the address to them and tell them to visit him as soon as possible.

A few hours later, Zore (Zornitsa Hristozova) sends me several touching photos, accompanied by an explanatory text:

‘Mr. Yordan S., 88 years old, from Sofia.

He worked as a primary school teacher and then as an electrician, he was in a hurry for the Sofia Opera.

He was dressed elegantly, he was very excited, he burst into tears.

Thanks for the kindness.’

Yes. There are people like that," Manol Peykov concluded his post and published photos of the donor and the donation.

/OFFNews