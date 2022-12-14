Romania’s President: There will be No Boycott of Austria because of Schengen

“There will be no boycott by the Romanian state against Austria”, declared the President of Romania, Klaus Iohannis. He commented on the statements of Marcel Ciolacu, who announced that Romania will use its right of veto against Austria, which wants to chair the OSCE, "Romania Journal" reported.

"This moment, in my opinion, can be handled in one way, with diplomacy. Everything else is out of the question. In the last few days I have heard countless opinions, advice, and I tell you very clearly that there will be no boycott of Austria by the state or public bodies. That's not how to approach such problems," said Klaus Iohannis.

The head of state said that "there are many public advisers who create expectations" related to Romania's accession to Schengen, in the context of the European Council that is taking place these days in Brussels. "I will raise the matter at the plenary session of the Council, but practical solutions will be found at the next Justice and Home Affairs Council, which will be better prepared. Please do not expect that anything will be done today or tomorrow regarding accession," the president said.

"It is not good to have such expectations," he said, adding that he found it "strange" to "search for the culprits" for the failure of the Justice and Home Affairs Council: "The culprits cannot be found in Romania."

