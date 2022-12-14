Russia is not considering a Truce in Ukraine for the Holidays

The authorities in Russia are not considering the possibility of declaring a Christmas or New Year's truce in Ukraine, Kremlin press secretary Dmitry Peskov told journalists.

No such proposals have been made by anyone, there is no such topic on the agenda, said the spokesman of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

This is how Peskov answered a question about whether the Russian authorities are discussing the possibility of a truce during the holidays and whether they are ready to respond in case of such a proposal from Kyiv.

/BNR