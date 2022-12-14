Bulgaria: Political Reactions after the Failure of GERB’s Draft Cabinet

“We are disappointed”, this is how Toma Bikov, MP from GERB, commented on the result of the vote for the project cabinet of Prof. Nikolay Gabrovski:

"We are disappointed that the political crisis continues. Otherwise, we offered the best we could offer."

Yordan Tsonev from DPS defined the rejection of the first term as a mistake and talked about the possible proposal for the second:

"The way the parliament and individual political parties stand in the trenches they dug is a mistake. And we have to move on to dialogue. To say things the way they should: ’We won't talk to so-and-so and we won't do so-and-so’."

Regarding the second mandate, Tsonev said that "first they want to see what the behavior of the mandate holder will be."

In no case can it be a mistake, said Vladislav Panev from DB:

"Our position has been clear since the election campaign. The only surprise that was seen and burst the bubble is that some deputies would have been absent from the hall, they would have provided a quorum for electing a government with 115 votes ‘in favor’. Nothing like that happened... You know the second term belongs to the ‘We Continue the Change’ and it depends on them, we will probably have a conversation, but whether we will find support in the hall for a reformist government remains to be seen."

According to the leader of Vazrazhdane Kostadin Kostadinov, the "Gabrovski" cabinet was not an alternative to Kiril Petkov's cabinet:

"We Continue the Change" stated that GERB copied the program from them. In fact, they vote the same way, so we cannot support a mirror cabinet - that of WCC. The only mandate we will support is the "Vazrazhdane" mandate.

/BNR