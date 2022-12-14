Bulgaria: 0.8% Monthly Inflation in November, Annual Rate slows to 16.9%

Business » FINANCE | December 14, 2022, Wednesday // 12:45
For the second month in a row, annual inflation is slowing in Bulgaria. The National Statistical Institute (NSI) registered that in November it was 16.9 percent.

A month earlier it exceeded 17%, and in September it hit a record 18.7%.

Monthly inflation is 0.8%. There is an increase in prices for almost all groups of goods and services, the most noticeable being for heat energy and postal and courier services.

/BNR

