Bulgaria: 0.8% Monthly Inflation in November, Annual Rate slows to 16.9%
For the second month in a row, annual inflation is slowing in Bulgaria. The National Statistical Institute (NSI) registered that in November it was 16.9 percent.
A month earlier it exceeded 17%, and in September it hit a record 18.7%.
Monthly inflation is 0.8%. There is an increase in prices for almost all groups of goods and services, the most noticeable being for heat energy and postal and courier services.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/BNR
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Beyond Seeing Is Believing: How to Explain NFTs to Grandma and Grandpa
- » Head of the Bulgarian National Bank: Joining the Eurozone will Speed Up Structural Reforms in our Country
- » The Growth of the Bulgarian Economy between July and September was 3.3%
- » Bulgaria begins preparations for the minting of Euro Coins
- » Minister of Economy: Bulgaria will get away with the Recession, there will be a sharp Drop in Inflation
- » The Bulgarian National Bank has doubled the Main Interest Rate