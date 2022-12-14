The Bulgarian Parliament did not Support the proposed "Gabrovski" Cabinet

The people's representatives did not approve Nikolay Gabrovski as the prime minister of Bulgaria, which ended the constitutional procedure for electing the next Council of Ministers of Bulgaria.

According to the regulations, when the candidate for prime minister is not approved by the National Assembly, the next two decisions - on the structure and composition of the cabinet - are not voted on.

113 people's representatives from GERB-SDS, DPS and "Bulgarian Rise" voted "in favor" the "Gabrovski" cabinet.

"Against" were 125 people's representatives from "We Continue the Change", "BSP", "Democratic Bulgaria" and "Vazrazhdane".

There were no "abstainers".

A total of 238 deputies voted.

Before the start of the working day, 4 of the 7 parties represented in the parliament declared that they remain on the already declared categorical position "against" the "Gabrovski" cabinet - "We Continue the Change", "Vazrazhdane", BSP and "Democratic Bulgaria". The debates in the hall did not change their positions.

/BNR