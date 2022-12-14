European Commissioner: Only Putin benefits from the Closed Door to Bulgaria and Romania for Schengen

The European Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson stated that her main priority will be the admission of Bulgaria and Romania to Schengen next year. During a debate in the plenary hall of the European Parliament, she added that the only winner from the closed door to Bulgaria and Romania is Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"When, not ‘if’, Bulgaria and Romania join Schengen, we will all win. In the European Union, we have serious problems with security, migration and compliance with the law, but with the accession of these two countries, we will improve our work in meeting these problems. I regret the decision we made last Thursday - it shows that we are divided. And the only winner in this situation is Putin, who is deliberately seeking unrest and turmoil in our union," said Ylva Johansson.

/Nova