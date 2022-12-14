COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 219 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 219, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.
4,272 tests were performed, which means that the proportion of positive results is 5.13 percent.
5 patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.
To date, there are 387 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 32 are in intensive care units. There are 50 new hospital admissions.
140 people have been cured in the last 24 hours and a total of 1,246,825 since the beginning of the pandemic.
There are currently 4,577 active cases.
In the last 24 hours, 271 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,600,225 doses have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign.
A total of 38,072 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the new coronavirus out of the 1,289,474 confirmed infections since the beginning of the pandemic.
