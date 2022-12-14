Weather in Bulgaria: Snowfall will temporarily Stop in the Afternoon, Dangerous Frost in the Morning
Today it will be mostly cloudy over the country. Before noon, there will still be snowfall in places in Western Bulgaria, but in the afternoon it will temporarily stop.
6 regions have a yellow code for snowfall and ice in Western Bulgaria.
The minimum temperatures will be between minus 4°C and 1°C, in Sofia around minus 2°C. There will be a weak, in Eastern Bulgaria to a moderate south-easterly wind, in the Danube plain weak from east-northeast. Daily temperatures will rise slightly and the maximum will be from 1°-2°C in the northwestern regions to 9°-11° along the Black Sea, in Sofia around 3°C. In the evening from the west-southwest, new rainfall will begin, which will cover almost the entire country on the night of Thursday.
In many places in Western Bulgaria there will be conditions for ice. In Northwestern Bulgaria, the precipitation will be mostly snow and a new snow cover of up to 10 cm is expected to form.
/BGNES
