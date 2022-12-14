Bulgaria’s President will participate in the EU-ASEAN Meeting

On December 14 and 15, the head of state Rumen Radev will visit Brussels, reports the press office of the president.

On December 14, Rumen Radev will participate in the annual European Union - Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit. The forum, which is held for the first time in the format of presidential and governmental leaders, marks 45 years of diplomatic relations between the EU and ASEAN, which are also strategic partners from 2020.

On December 15, the head of state Rumen Radev will represent Bulgaria at the regular meeting of the European Council.

Among the topics of the European leaders' discussions are expected to be dealing with the consequences of the energy and economic crisis in Europe, the war in Ukraine, security and defense, the Southern Neighborhood, foreign affairs.

