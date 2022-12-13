No Smoking for Future Generations in New Zealand

New Zealand becomes the first country in the world to completely exempt the next generations from smoking. With a new law, the authorities in the country are introducing an increasing minimum smoking age, the ultimate goal of which is that children up to the age of 14 will never be able to legally buy cigarettes.

Along with the increase in the minimum age, further restrictions are introduced which should make smoking more difficult to access and more expensive. The permissible amount of nicotine in tobacco products will be drastically reduced and they will be sold in special stores, and not as before - in supermarkets, etc. Subsidies for health campaigns are also increasing.

The shops where cigarettes can be sold will be reduced to a tenth of their current number - from 6,000 to just 600 across the country. Thus, New Zealand plans to become a smoke-free country by 2025. "For years we have allowed tobacco companies to profit by making their deadly product more and more addictive. This is disgusting and extremely strange. The regulation of a sandwich is now more stringent than a cigarette," commented the Ministry of Health when announcing the changes.

Bulgaria ranks first in terms of smoking in the EU and in first place in terms of deaths due to smoking. Unfortunately, future generations are not only not protected from this deadly habit, but our teenagers also do not give up the first place for smoking in Europe. There have been no measures and campaigns on this issue for years - many establishments violate the ban on smoking in closed public places, and with the so-called winter gardens it is practically legal almost everywhere. There is no word at all about limiting nicotine and addictive additives in cigarettes. It is estimated that the cigarette market in our country amounts to about BGN 3.5 billion in 2021

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/Sega