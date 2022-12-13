Bulgaria: The Defense Committee of the National Assembly approved a Bill on Military Aid to Ukraine
The Parliamentary Committee on Defense supported in the second reading a draft law for the ratification of the Agreement between the Ministries of Defense of Bulgaria and Ukraine regarding the free provision of armaments, equipment and ammunition.
13 deputies voted "in favor", two - "against", and one - "abstained", BTA reported.
On Friday, at the first reading in the hall, the people's representatives supported the bill, with 130 deputies voting "in favor" and 36 "against". Also on Friday, the majority of deputies voted "in favor" a draft decision on providing military and military-technical support to Ukraine.
"I hope that this will be a first stage and that there will be subsequent assistance that Bulgaria will provide to Ukraine," the chairman of the defense commission Hristo Gadjev (GERB-SDS) told journalists. The main part of the military aid that our country will send is for the protection of the population and civilian objects from air attacks, Gadjev explained. "The aid provided does not in any way threaten the Bulgarian Army's ability to fulfill its constitutional obligations or reduce its capabilities," Gadjev said.
/BNR
