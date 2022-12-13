A Famous Bulgarian Political Party is Returning from the Grave

The National Movement for Stability and Progress (NDSV) is returning to the political scene.

This was announced by Prof. Ognyan Gerdzhikov on BNT. “In December we had a National Council, and in January we will have a congress, then we will also decide who will be the chairman of the party.”

“It will also be decided whether the parties that broke away from the movement will be invited to return”, Gerdzhikov also said. “Novo vreme”, led by the current head of the Bulgarian National Television (BNT), Emil Koshlukov, Miroslav Sevlievski, Krasen Kralev, Yuliana Doncheva, and others, separated from NDSV.

“There will be many strong familiar faces in the party, but also many new ones, there are also those who want to sign up”, emphasized Prof. Gerdzhikov.

In his words, "there are people who have a good opinion about what the NDSV did - I remind you - the main credit for our entry into the EU and NATO goes to the NDSV. We are not infallible, but the time when the NDSV was in power was very good for Bulgaria".

“We will make sure that we are ready for elections - we are returning to politics with all the necessary actions and steps”, Prof. Gerdzhikov also said, but refused to comment on whether the last Bulgarian Tsar, Simeon of Saxe-Coburg-Gotha, supports the return of the NDSV to politics.

The NDSV was created in 2002, after the return of Tsar Simeon Saxe-Coburg-Gotha to Bulgaria, who became prime minister. He governed in coalition with DPS. NDSV was also part of the triple coalition with Prime Minister Sergey Stanishev.

In 2009, the former social minister Hristina Hristova was elected as the chairman of the party, in 2013 Dr. Antonia Parvanova was elected to the post.

At the 8th extraordinary congress of the NDSV in 2015, three co-chairmen of the party were elected - Stanimir Ilchev, Olimpi Katev and Sabi Davidov.

Iconic names in Bulgarian politics started their careers from NDSV - Boyko Borissov, Solomon Passy, Daniel Valchev, Delyan Peevski and others.

/OFFNews