Compromise: EC to Allocate European Funds to Hungary, Budapest to Unblock Aid to Ukraine

A compromise was reached on the allocation of European funds to Hungary, which made it possible to remove Budapest's reservations for the allocation of 18 billion euros to Ukraine in 2023, announced the Czech Presidency of the Council of the European Union, as quoted by AFP and BTA.

"The permanent representatives of the EU member states voted in principle for aid of 18 billion euros for Ukraine, a minimum tax of 15 percent for large companies, the approval of the Recovery Plan for Hungary and an agreement on conditions," the Czech presidency said on its Twitter account

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has refused to agree to provide this macro-financial aid to Ukraine if the Hungarian recovery plan and cohesion funds earmarked for his country are blocked.

Brussels is now suspending payments to Hungary in the amount of 6.3 billion euros from European funds, for not respecting the rule of law.

Initially, the European Commission insisted that the frozen funds should be a billion more.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/OFFNews