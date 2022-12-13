Compromise: EC to Allocate European Funds to Hungary, Budapest to Unblock Aid to Ukraine
A compromise was reached on the allocation of European funds to Hungary, which made it possible to remove Budapest's reservations for the allocation of 18 billion euros to Ukraine in 2023, announced the Czech Presidency of the Council of the European Union, as quoted by AFP and BTA.
"The permanent representatives of the EU member states voted in principle for aid of 18 billion euros for Ukraine, a minimum tax of 15 percent for large companies, the approval of the Recovery Plan for Hungary and an agreement on conditions," the Czech presidency said on its Twitter account
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has refused to agree to provide this macro-financial aid to Ukraine if the Hungarian recovery plan and cohesion funds earmarked for his country are blocked.
Brussels is now suspending payments to Hungary in the amount of 6.3 billion euros from European funds, for not respecting the rule of law.
Initially, the European Commission insisted that the frozen funds should be a billion more.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/OFFNews
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » The European Parliament Fired Vice-President Eva Kaili
- » Romania hints Dissatisfaction from the current Schengen Package Deal with Bulgaria
- » Von der Leyen: The EU managed to Resist Russia’s Energy Blackmail
- » Nehammer blamed the European Commission for the Schengen Veto of Bulgaria and Romania
- » Scholz: Thanks to Immigration, Germany's Population could reach 90 million by 2070
- » The Vice-President of the European Parliament has been Detained on Suspicion of Corruption