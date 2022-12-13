2 Leva for a Public Transport Ticket in Varna, Bulgaria

The paper ticket for public transport in Varna is expected to increase in price by up to BGN 2. This was announced on Monday by the mayor of the seaside city, Ivan Portnih. However, the price increase is still under discussion and will only take effect if approved by the City Council.

According to Milko Lalev - director of OP "Tasrud" - the transport system in Varna offers various types of transport documents.

"We have an e-ticket from a mobile app, e-(non)personalized cards, prepaid e-cards and a paper ticket. The latter is a last resort, not for everyday use. Each single-use product has a higher price than those in a package . When issuing a paper ticket, the biggest costs are incurred - for the consumable itself, for servicing the machines that sell them. They are mechanical and subject to depreciation, and repairs cost tens of thousands," he explained. And he added that the cheapest prepaid card currently costs BGN 10 and can be used for 11 hours of travel time for 90 calendar days, but after this period the credit is not lost, but frozen until a person buys a new card.

The price of a paper ticket in the capital – Sofia is still 1,60 Leva. From September 1, new cards and tickets for Sofia's public transport, which were adopted earlier in the year by the Sofia Municipal Council, came into force. More changes are expected in the ticket system in Sofia for 2023 as well.

