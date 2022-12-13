COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 343 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 343, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

5,456 tests were performed, which means that the proportion of positive results is 6.2 percent.

Five patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.

To date, there are 372 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 37 are in intensive care units. There are 66 new hospital admissions.

345 people were cured in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,246,685 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Active cases are currently 4,503.

In the last 24 hours, 330 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,599,954 doses have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 38,067 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with new coronavirus out of the 1,289,255 confirmed infections since the beginning of the pandemic.

/BTA