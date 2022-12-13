Yellow Code for Snowfall has been issued for 9 Regions in Bulgaria

Society » ENVIRONMENT | December 13, 2022, Tuesday // 10:28
Bulgaria: Yellow Code for Snowfall has been issued for 9 Regions in Bulgaria @Pixabay

The morning on Tuesday will be cold, with temperatures from -6 to 4-5 degrees, in Sofia about minus 4°C, and the maximum temperatures will reach between 1°C and 6°C, in Sofia - about 2°C.

A yellow code for snowfall has been announced in nine regions of the country. Such a code is announced when a snow cover with a thickness of 2-10 cm is expected, and on Tuesday it will apply to the regions of Dobrich, Varna, Shumen, Silistra, Razgrad, Targovishte, Sliven, Veliko Tarnovo and Ruse.

Cloudiness will be significant over the mountains before noon, snow will fall in places, mainly in the Rhodope mountain range. After midday, cloud cover will reduce to mostly sunny weather in most areas. A moderate north-westerly, strong westerly wind will blow in the highest parts, the maximum temperature at 1200 meters will be around 0°C, at 2000 meters - around minus 6°C.

