Bulgaria: Two People Died in a Car Accident on the Plovdiv - Parvomai Road
Two people died in an accident between three cars on the road between Plovdiv and Parvomai. The incident took place last night in the "Kemera" area near Plovdiv.
A third participant in the accident was transported to the hospital in serious condition. Due to the deteriorating weather conditions last night, the inspection continues this morning.
Traffic in the area of the accident is closed until the work of the investigators is completed.
Cars from Sadovo to Plovdiv are diverted through the village of Katunitsa. In the opposite direction, they pass through Yagodovo.
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/BNT
