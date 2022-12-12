Bulgaria’s President to Charles Michel: Blocking Bulgaria and Romania for Schengen undermines European Solidarity

“The decision to deny Bulgaria and Romania Schengen membership is not fair and undermines the European principles of solidarity and unity”. This was stated by President Rumen Radev in a video conference call with the President of the European Council, Charles Michel.

The conversation initiated by Charles Michel is about the preparation of the regular meeting of the European Council, which will take place on December 15, as well as the EU-ASEAN summit on December 14. During the two forums in Brussels, our country will be represented by the Bulgarian head of state.

On the occasion of the expected discussion between European leaders on the expansion of the Schengen area, President Radev stated that it is unacceptable to set additional requirements for membership, such as binding to the theme of the rule of law, which are outside the objective criteria for admission. In connection with the increasing migration flow to Europe, the president stated that the effective reform of the Schengen system should include the accession of the countries located on the external European border, and not blocking them.

"Efforts on the front line must be strengthened," urged Rumen Radev and stated that our country continues to invest significant financial and human resources for border security. The head of state expressed hope that the issue of Schengen expansion will continue to be a priority during the Swedish presidency of the Council of the EU, which begins in January next year.

In connection with the upcoming discussion on energy issues, President Rumen Radev said that the possibility of expanding gas transmission networks should be discussed with EU partners for access to additional resources, especially liquefied gas terminals.

/BNT