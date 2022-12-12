Maxim Behar is among the Most Famous PR Influencers on Twitter for 2022

The world-renowned media company Commetric announced Maxim Behar as one of the 50 most famous PR influencers on Twitter for 2022.

Maxim Behar, CEO of M3 Communications Group, Inc., ranked among the Top 50 most popular PR Twitter influencers in the world. The survey was conducted by one of the world's most influential media agencies - Commetric. Behar is the only communications expert in the ranking who is not from the United States of America or the United Kingdom. Thus, he consolidates his position among the most famous PR leaders in the world.

Media analytics agency Commetric uses its proven method to calculate the Twitter Popularity Index, including both quantitative indicators - number of followers, likes, replies, etc., and qualitative indicators such as content and relevance.

Other PR experts in the ranking include globally recognized leaders in the communications industry, including Sarah Evans (USA), Stuart Bruce (UK), Gregory Galant (USA), Francis Ingham (UK), Jonah Burke (USA), Ella Minty (UK), Stephen Waddington (Great Britain) and others.

You can view the entire ranking here.

Behar is extremely active in his social networks and often initiates important discussions about the PR business. He claims in all his media statements that social networks are the future of the communication business and every expert should know the characteristics of each of them very well, because they all have their own peculiarities.

Earlier this year, PR expert Maxim Behar was chosen for the second time as the "Best PR specialist in Europe for 2022" by one of the most influential specialized media in the world - PR Week. In addition to being a PR specialist with many years of experience and the former President of the global PR organization ICCO, Maxim Behar was elected an International Fellow of the British PR association PRCA. He is also a member of the Advisory Board of one of the most influential European universities, ENGAGE.EU. Behar is the author of one of the best books on PR at the moment - "The Global PR Revolution". Originally published in the US, the book achieved remarkable success with record sales on Amazon and was ranked among the 100 best PR books of all time by Book Authority. Maxim Behar is also the only Bulgarian inscribed on the ICCO Wall of Fame in London.

About Maxim Behar:

Maxim Behar is a world-renowned public relations expert, entrepreneur and writer, a graduate of Harvard Kennedy School. Behar is the founder and CEO of the leading PR company M3 Communications Group, Inc., a partner of the leading global PR company - Hill+Knowlton Strategies. He is the former president of the world PR organization (ICCO), and in 2021 he was appointed director of international development. He is the current President of the World Communication Forum Association based in Davos, Switzerland. He was elected an international fellow of the British PR association PRCA and a member of the Advisory Board of one of the most influential European universities, ENGAGE.EU. He is inducted into the Global PR Hall of Fame in London and has also been honored with many titles, including "Best PR Professional in Europe" for 2020 and 2022 by PR Week, "Global Executive of the Year" by The International Stevie Awards and "Communicator of the Decade" by the Business Communications Association of India. He is the author of the global bestseller The Global PR Revolution, which has been ranked among the 100 best PR books of all time by Book Authority and also has record sales among new PR books on Amazon. Born and raised in Bulgaria, he considers himself a global citizen.

/M3 Communications Group, Inc