Beyond Seeing Is Believing: How to Explain NFTs to Grandma and Grandpa

Even though many of society’s aging population have some working knowledge of IT, it usually extends only as far as being able to access their bank accounts, sending emails, posting in social media and maybe paying a few bills online. However, many of the oldest consumers don’t trust putting their personal information out there, and rightfully so. Even the younger generations know how easy it is for hackers to breach financial institutions, and many actually have been hacked in recent years. Having said that, perhaps it is time to talk to grandma and grandpa about those intangible assets that they could be investing in that are much harder to hack and more fun to play with.

If They Can Touch It Then It’s Real

One of the biggest challenges you might have is explaining what blockchain is and how those cryptos and NFTs that exist only in the digital realm really do have value. They come from a generation that was raised on the “seeing is believing” philosophy. If they could see, touch, smell or hear it, then it must be real. This is also something that many corporate cultures are grappling with because many foreign cultures have been raised with the same mindset. Fortunately, there is a huge amount of emphasis on diversity and inclusion, so a greater number of resources are being allocated to bringing those left behind up to the 21st century.

Digital Art Is the Place to Begin

You might have a hard time trying to explain cryptocurrency to your aging grandparents. Remember, if they can’t hold it in their wallets, they think it’s the proverbial snake oil scam. You would do better to talk about NFTs and show them some on the okx.com marketplace. While they might think those digital bored or mutant apes are anything but art, at least they understand art in the broadest sense of the word. They know that some people would pay millions for a Picasso, but they would much prefer a da Vinci.

When it comes time to explain how ownership is authenticated by a series of digital records in a ledger spread out among millions of computers, at least that’s a concept they can ‘almost’ relate to. After all, they understand that certificate of title for their automobiles and a birth certificate to prove they’d been born. However, when explaining that they won’t see the proof of ownership in hard copy, that’s where you might lose them.

You Might Be Surprised

So far, we’ve been approaching the subject of ‘educating’ grandma and grandpa from your perspective. This is how we have been conditioned to think about the elderly but actually, we’ve got it all wrong! Remember, there are still many seniors who lived through WWII, saw us land on the moon, had the first cell phones, watched music evolve from vinyl to 8-tracks to cassettes to CDs, MP3 players and now streaming media. Believe it or not, they have seen so many advancements in their lifetime that they just might be more open to change than you are. You’ll never know until you’ve tried. And with that, maybe you’d like to have a go at creating some digital art with the grandparents to see just who has the most fun.