Will Canada Have a Better Chance in the Next World Cup?

Qatar 2022 was a momentous occasion for the Canadian soccer team, as it marked their second appearance ever in the ultimate tournament. The other occasion was in 1986, so it was also the first time that a lot of fans got to see them on the world stage.

Despite the early exit from the winter World Cup, there are a few reasons why Canada fans can be hopeful. The next tournament will be on home soil, and many of the younger players will be in their prime by then.

Canada Went Home Early From Qatar

Going into the World Cup this year, Canada found themselves in one of the toughest groups. In the Canada World Cup odds, they were placed as outsiders to progress and given long odds of more than 500/1 to go on to win the competition. In the end, they finished bottom of the group after three losses and only two goals scored.

Morocco and Croatia progressed through Group F, with Belgium joining Canada on the early planes home. Although it turned out to be a damp squib after a lot of hype going into the event, Canada got some much-needed experience against some of the best players in the world. They can learn from this and take it into the next tournament, where they’ll hopefully be placed in a kinder looking group.

Young Players Could Have a Bigger Impact in 2026

There are a lot of young players on the Canada roster who are likely to have a much bigger impact in the future. If you look at some of the more seasoned managers in the competition, they often favor experience over form in the World Cup as the pressure in these matches is phenomenal.

For example, England manager Gareth Southgate will often pick Raheem Sterling over the likes of Phil Foden and Jack Grealish thanks to the wealth of experience the Chelsea man has at the highest level. Younger players need to build up their minutes gradually to be able to cope with the weight that rests on their shoulders in these competitions.

Some of Canada’s best talents are still in the early stages of their careers, but they should be coming into their prime by 2026. Alphonso Davies is the standout star, but there are also players like Jonathan David, Ralph Priso, and Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty to watch out for.

Home Advantage Will Help

Canada will be hosting the next tournament alongside the USA and Mexico, meaning that they have automatic qualification for the competition. This already gives the side an advantage, as they can begin their preparations early. They don’t need to worry about their pathway to qualification and can instead think about how they are going to tackle the main competition.

The impact of having the home crowd on side can’t be underestimated either. When Canada plays their World Cup games it will have a much larger section of the support on its side than its opponents. Many nations have had success when hosting the tournament, with Uruguay, Italy, Argentina, France, Germany, and England all winning on home soil. In addition to that. Brazil and Sweden both made it to the final when they hosted the tournament.

Having a run out in the group stages in Qatar will have done Canada’s players a world of good. Despite the early exit, they got some much-needed experience and can come back stronger when the competition comes to North America.