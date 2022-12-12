After the presentation of the "Gabrovski" Cabinet: No Change in the Positions of the Political Forces in Bulgaria

The positions of the political forces in support of the first mandate to form a government remain unchanged, despite the draft composition of a cabinet, headed by the neurosurgeon Nikolay Gabrovski, presented earlier today. This was declared by representatives of the remaining six formations during the day shortly after the candidate for prime minister, nominated by GERB, announced that he expects to gather support for a regular government because of its composition and priorities.

The second-largest parliamentary group "We Continue the Change" emphasized that they will not support a cabinet, since regardless of its composition, it remains the GERB cabinet and represents a "step backwards". The Deputy Speaker of the 48th National Assembly Nikola Minchev commented that the presence of cadres from the so-called triple coalition (NDSV, BSP and DPS). Minchev recalled that when GERB came to power, party leader Boyko Borissov said that this is the worst government that has ruled Bulgaria and must be replaced.

"This accumulation of personnel is proof of this synchronicity, which we have already mentioned between Rumen Radev, on the one hand, and GERB, on the other," Minchev said. He added that even if this composition of the cabinet is proposed with the third mandate, as Borissov presented during the weekend, "We Continue the Change" will not support it again.

In a post on Facebook, the co-chairman of "We Continue the Change" Kiril Petkov called the proposed government "essentially a Borissov-Radev-Peevski cabinet". The simultaneous attack on the chairman of GERB, the president and the MP from DPS is because of the nomination of Nikolay Pavlov for Minister of Energy. "This is the person who caused an average of over 1 million leva per day damage to Bulgaria," writes Kiril Petkov.

DPS also this time remained silent on the subject. On Sunday, however, DPS leader Karadayi announced that the party's decision on Prof. Gabrovski's proposed cabinet will be taken by the central operational bureau on Tuesday. He called any other opinions about the party's first-term strategy "lies and manipulations".

Immediately after the announcement of the composition of the cabinet, the BSP commented that "we are not interested in the names in the proposed cabinet, because behind it the GERB model is visible" and again stated that they will not support a government with a GERB mandate.

"Democratic Bulgaria" refused to comment on the composition of the cabinet and pointed out that they already have a repeatedly stated position for the first mandate, namely, whoever is in the cabinet, they will not support him because of fundamental differences and the reluctance of GERB to carry out a full-fledged justice reform.

In a message to the media, "Bulgarian Rise" announced that they will discuss Gabrovski's proposals for a ministerial council at a meeting of the parliamentary group, as well as a coalition council, and then decide whether to support it. In it, they express their readiness to do "whatever depends on us" in order to have a government, but specify that this must happen under clear conditions and rules in advance.

"Vazrazhdane" did not respond to media calls after the announcement of the "Gabrovski" cabinet. But until now Kostadin Kostadinov's party has repeatedly declared that it would only support this government. Moreover, the priorities of the possible new government differ significantly from the views of "Vazrazhdane".

Thus, it appears that support for the government with a GERB mandate can only come from DPS and "Bulgarian Rise". The three parties have a total of 115 deputies. A government is elected by a simple majority, half the deputies plus one. Or in other words, 121 yes votes are needed out of a total of 240 MPs, if everyone has registered and voted.

Recently, "We Continue the Change" and "Democratic Bulgaria" warned that the so-called games with the quorum - MPs not to register in order to lower the threshold of the necessary votes for electing a government. Both "Vazrazhdane" and BSP ruled out such a possibility. That is, if all parties in the parliament comply with their previous requests, as well as all deputies register and vote - the "Gabrovski" cabinet will most likely not pass, as it will not gain six votes.

/Dnevnik