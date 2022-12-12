Erdogan is running for President for the last time Next Year

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced today that next year's presidential election campaign will be the last. He said he intends to pass the baton to younger politicians, DPA reported.

At a rally in the northern Turkish city of Samsun, the 68-year-old Erdogan said that next year "for the last time" he will fight for the support of Turkish voters.

Parliamentary and presidential elections in Turkey are due to take place in June 2023.

Erdogan and his Islamist-conservative Justice and Progress Party are under pressure over 80 percent inflation. According to a recent poll, neither the ruling party and its nationalist allies nor a coalition of six opposition parties can win a majority in parliament on their own.

However, Erdogan's victory in the presidential race seems certain. The opposition has not yet presented its candidate.

Today's Turkish leader has been in power for almost 20 years. Until 2014, he was prime minister, and then president, and with a referendum he turned Turkey from a parliamentary to a presidential republic with great powers of the head of state.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/ClubZ