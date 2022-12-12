A Bulgarian embarks on the World's first Rowing Expedition from Antarctica through the Southern Arctic Ocean

Stefan Ivanov sets out on the world's first rowing expedition from Antarctica across the Southern Ocean. Upon successful completion of the mission, called "The Shackleton Mission", Stefan and his team will achieve six Guinness World Records.

Ivanov announced the news of his second rowing expedition on the Neverest Ocean Row Facebook page.

The expedition will begin in January 2023 from the Antarctic Peninsula to the island of South Georgia, through what is considered the most dangerous ocean corner of the planet in the Cape Horn region. The group will follow the journey made by British explorer Ernest Shackleton and five members of his crew in their sailing lifeboat, the James Caird.

"This voyage is considered by many to be the greatest small boat voyage ever undertaken, resulting in the rescue of all 28 members of Shackleton's expedition," writes Stefan Ivanov.

The leader of the rowing expedition is the Icelander Fiann Paul. He is the explorer with the most Guinness World Records achieved within a single athletic discipline (33), including the most "World's First" titles among explorers (14).

The remaining participants are experienced ocean and competitive rowers as well as sailors – Jamie Douglas-Hamilton from the UK, Lisa Farthofer from Austria, Mike Matson and Brian Krauskopf from the USA.

Ivanov specifies that during the voyage across the Southern Ocean, the crew will change around the clock in groups of three every 1.5 hours. In this way, each of them will be at the oars for 12 hours a day, unless the rowing is interrupted by huge storms, which are no exception in the Southern Ocean's "Screaming 60" and "Furious 50".

The main sponsors of the expedition are the British company ACTIPH Water - a European leader in alkaline ionized water and the Bulgarian IT company SiteGround Life, which is among the world leaders in the hosting industry.

The rowing expedition will be live-streamed on the Neverest Ocean Row Facebook page.

In 2020, Stefan and his son Maxim crossed the Atlantic Ocean in a two-seater rowing boat. Thus they became the first Bulgarians who crossed the Atlantic by boat. Their goal was to draw the attention of Bulgarians to organ donation.

