World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | December 12, 2022, Monday // 11:31
Bulgaria: Serbian Politician to Vucic: The End of your Criminal Regime is Coming @Wikimedia Commons

Rada Trajkovic, one of the most prominent Serbian politicians from Kosovo, directly attacked the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vucic, and his "criminal actions" against the Kosovo Serbs.

"You try to threaten me in vain. In vain 24 hours a day your commentators and analysts on Pink TV draw targets on the foreheads in front of the whole nation. In vain you wake up your sleeping colleagues in the opposition in your desire to discredit me," Trajkovic wrote on Twitter and emphasized: “I am on the right side. Kosovo Serbs must rid themselves of criminals.”

According to Rada Trajkovic, "the Serbian community in Kosovo must return to where it was before 2012 - preservation of its presence, coexistence and reconciliation". "You (Alexander Vucic) and your criminals turned us into a machine for quick /criminal/profit and for strengthening your personal power. But, the end of this model is coming," Rada Trajkovic also wrote.

/BGNES

