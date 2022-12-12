Bulgaria: 6 Migrants were Detained on the Burgas-Sofia Train
The police detained 6 migrants on the Burgas-Sofia train. They were noticed by the head of the composition, who gave a signal.
The refugees, who are only men, were dropped off at Kazanlak railway station and detained by the police. Their origin and how they entered the country is yet to be clarified.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/BNT
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Bulgaria: Two People Died in a Car Accident on the Plovdiv - Parvomai Road
- » Bulgaria: Passenger Bus fell into a Ravine. One Died, 10 were Injured
- » Bulgaria: Chain Car Crash involving 10 Cars and 2 Trucks on the Ring Road in Sofia (UPDATED)
- » Bulgaria: 14 Migrants detained in a Private Ambulance near Burgas - Driver Dressed as Paramedic (UPDATED)
- » Bulgaria: A Girl and a Woman Died in a Car Accident near Dimitrovgrad
- » Bulgaria: Pregnant Woman and a Child were Injured after a Police Car Chase with Migrants