Bulgaria: 6 Migrants were Detained on the Burgas-Sofia Train

The police detained 6 migrants on the Burgas-Sofia train. They were noticed by the head of the composition, who gave a signal.

The refugees, who are only men, were dropped off at Kazanlak railway station and detained by the police. Their origin and how they entered the country is yet to be clarified.

/BNT