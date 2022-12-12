70% of Americans do not want Biden to run for President again

World | December 12, 2022, Monday // 11:23
According to 70% of Americans, US President Joe Biden should not run for re-election in 2024, Anadolu Agency reported, citing a new survey.

CNBC's Pan-American Economic Survey found that 57 percent of Democrats think Biden should not run for president, as do 86 percent of Republicans and 66 percent of independents.

The president's overall approval rating fell to 41% from 46% in the October survey, and his disapproval rose to 54% from 50%.

Only 14 percent of respondents thought the economy was "good or excellent," and Biden's approval rating on the economy fell from 40 percent to 38 percent, the survey showed.

It also found that 61 percent of the public thinks former President Donald Trump should not run for president. Of those surveyed, 88% are Democrats, 37% are Republicans, and 61% are independents.

