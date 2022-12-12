Bulgaria: Prof. Gabrovski proposed a Cabinet with 3 female vice Prime Ministers
GERB’s candidate, Prof. Nikolay Gabrovski presented to President Rumen Radev the draft composition of the Council of Ministers:
Malina Valentinova Krumova – Deputy Prime Minister for the management of funds from the European Union
Miglena Yanakieva Tacheva – Deputy Prime Minister for Public Order and Security and Minister of Justice
Meglena Ivanova Plugchieva-Aleksandrova – Deputy Prime Minister for Climate Policies and Minister of Environment and Water
Marinela Pirinova Petrova – Minister of Finance
Blagorodna Hristeva Makeva-Naydenova – Minister of Internal Affairs
Atanas Dimitrov Zapryanov – Minister of Defense
Dragomir Valeriev Zakov – Minister of Foreign Affairs
Martin Ivanov Danovski – Minister of Economy and Industry
Dobromir Prodanov Simidchiev – Minister of Regional Development and Public Works
Proshko Nachev Proshkov – Minister of Transport and Communications
Sabina Todorova Sabeva – Minister of Labor and Social Policy
Blagomir Nikolaev Zdravkov – Minister of Health
Slavcho Tomov Tomov – Minister of Education and Science
Irinei Borisov Konstantinov - Minister of Culture
Vasil Georgiev Grudev – Minister of Agriculture, Food and Forestry
Milena Ivanova Stoycheva – Minister of Innovation and Growth
Krasimir Yordanov Simonski – Minister of Electronic Government
Nikolay Angelov Pavlov – Minister of Energy
Martin Georgiev Zahariev – Minister of Tourism
Boril Plamenov Krastev – Minister of Youth and Sports
According to the candidate for prime minister, it is necessary:
- forming a regular government with the aim of quickly overcoming the division in society, restoring the dialogue between parties and institutions, ending the political crisis;
- implementation of justice reform and effective countermeasures against corruption;
- the introduction of quick and effective anti-crisis measures to overcome the challenges of the economic crisis, inflation and the decline in economic growth, including achieving fiscal sustainability;
- a clear European and Euro-Atlantic orientation of the foreign policy and the security and defense policy;
- implementation of key reforms, including through the Recovery and Sustainability Plan;
- making active political and diplomatic efforts to accept Bulgaria into the Schengen area;
- mobilization and preparation of business, the banking sector and citizens for the accession of Bulgaria to the Eurozone in 2024;
- achieving energy independence, including by continuing efforts to ensure real diversification of supply sources;
- the implementation of targeted public investments in key sectors for the entire society, such as education, health care, social protection;
- Bulgaria should come out of the timelessness and spiral of elections an hour sooner.
"My main goal is to reduce the tension and find a normal tone between the political parties. I am convinced that the Council of Ministers and its composition is capable of guiding Bulgaria through this crisis. The candidates are well known to the public. They have also worked in high positions. Without we are wasting time, we will be able to vote on the budget, Schengen and the Eurozone. I am convinced that these professionals will do it in an extremely short time," said the GERB-SDS candidate for prime minister.
In turn, the head of state wished him success and stated that "today I will issue a decree with which I will propose to the National Assembly to vote on your cabinet".
Last week, Prof. Gabrovski held meetings with DPS, BSP, "Democratic Bulgaria" and "Bulgarian Rise".
"We Continue the Change" and "Vazrazhdane" refused the invitation to the GERB-SDS candidate for prime minister and are adamant that they will not give their support.
BSP also announced that it will stand against a cabinet with the mandate of GERB-SDS, "Bulgarian Rise" expressed readiness for dialogue, and DPS asked to hear the goals, priorities and personal composition of the possible future government.
The GERB-SDS government project is expected to be voted on either on Wednesday or Thursday.
Nikolay Gabrovski: I expect full support from all political forces
"I expect full support from all political forces and I would be happy for this cabinet to be elected with a full majority", said the candidate for Prime Minister Prof. Nikolay Gabrovski after presenting his proposed cabinet composition and handing over the completed mandate to President Rumen Radev. Nikolay Gabrovski stated that he has outlined priorities on 7 topics on which there is a majority in the 48th National Assembly, and on the remaining topics "there may be arguments between the political forces".
Gabrovski defined the members of the proposed project cabinet as high professionals in their fields, people with careers, all with management experience and without a bright political color, who will give a chance and can lead Bulgaria out of the crisis.
