Gamble Down Under - Most Interesting Statistics On Gambling In Australia

Gambling has always been a popular hobby among adults in Australia, perhaps owing to its fit with the nation's love of sports and pub culture. In 2018, Australians spent more than 20 billion Australian dollars only on electronic gaming machines, lotteries, and other forms of gambling.

This year, the Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) discovered that more than one in ten (11%) Australians reported engaging in internet gambling during the preceding six months. This number has increased from 8% in 2020. Because of digital technology, gamblers can bet anytime and anywhere.

In addition, the gambling industry contributed around 590 million Australian dollars to the gross value added to the economy. As a result, Australia has become an ideal prospect for gambling sector investments and continues to expand, especially in the online gambling industry.

Several Casinos Established Through Australian States

Australian gambling statistics reveal that there are currently around 1,850 casinos and counting in Australia. Ignition Live Casino Australia is one of the popular casinos established that can offer a vast selection of live dealer tables and various offers and deals. These casinos provide broad gambling activities like slot machines, sportsbooks, betting shops, poker, blackjack, and more.

Additionally, Australia has 20% of the slot machines available worldwide because Australia is one of the countries that authorize these machines to operate outside casinos. This shows that the massive spread of accessibility to gambling activities such as slot machines and casinos is most likely influenced by the country's pub culture history and rich sports.

Having a culture where rewards and risk reign supreme, Australia has always embraced and accepted gambling. For Aussies, gambling is simply a part of their entertainment, just like concerts and sporting events.

Australia Gambling Engagement

Australia has 9.9 million frequent gamblers, according to recent statistics. In other words, fifty percent of Australian adults gamble in some capacity during the typical annual quarter. Approximately half of the population regularly engages in internet gambling.

In Australia, the legal gambling age is 18. However, underage gambling has become more prevalent in recent years. One in five individuals began gambling before 18. 20% of males and 12.5% of girls under the age of majority spent money on gambling activities.

27.5% of the young adult population in Australia participates in gambling, according to a 2018 survey. At the same time, the elder generation continues to gamble. Over 60% of persons aged 50-64 and 58% of those aged 65 and above participated in gaming activities.

Online Gambling Increase in Popularity

Australia's fondness for classic gambling activities, such as slot machines, pokers, scratch cards, and lottery, is slowly decreasing. On the other hand, the popularity of online gambling continues to grow. According to Australian gambling statistics, around half of the money, about $1.5 billion, spent on online activities such as slot machines are now done online.

Moreover, the 2010 Productivity Report discovered that online gambling seems to increase rapidly because it also found that most online gambling websites offer gamblers better prices and more options. It is also said that placing bets is a lot easier because of modern technology and the internet.

But according to various Australian gambling statistics, it usually shows that most online users prefer to use their personal computers and laptops when it comes to online gambling. They believe that their data is much more secure than it would be if they were using a phone or tablet.

Australia: Land of Gambling Enthusiasts

Australians are avid gamblers who will wager on almost everything. Some people assume Australia has a significant gambling problem, but the reality is that Australians gamble as a pastime, not as an addiction. Australians like healthy competition. Their competitive mentality excites them, which is why they like gambling. challenge. Australians see gambling as a method to mix fun with the chance to earn money.